KINSTON - Jimmy Dail Ledford, 28, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Marie Tilghman.
Jimmy is survived by his father, Kenny Ledford and girlfriend, Wanda Brayall; sister, Ashley Stroud; brother, Jeremy Ledford and wife Cheryl; grandparents, Rigoberto and Frances Escobar; girlfriend, Amanda Grady; Aunt, Karen Tovar; Aunt and Uncle Donnie and Mary Ledford; Uncle, Rogelio Escobar; cousins, Frankie and April Ledford, Bryant and Anjela Dukes, Sharen Tovar, Kimberly Tovar, Rosa Lee Tovar, Feliciano Velazquez; step grandmother, Barbara Ledford.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Buster Pike officiating. After the funeral service burial will be held at Westview Cemetery.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 16, 2019