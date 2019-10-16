Jimmy Dail Ledford

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Dail Ledford.
Service Information
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-2124
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Jimmy Dail Ledford, 28, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Marie Tilghman.
Jimmy is survived by his father, Kenny Ledford and girlfriend, Wanda Brayall; sister, Ashley Stroud; brother, Jeremy Ledford and wife Cheryl; grandparents, Rigoberto and Frances Escobar; girlfriend, Amanda Grady; Aunt, Karen Tovar; Aunt and Uncle Donnie and Mary Ledford; Uncle, Rogelio Escobar; cousins, Frankie and April Ledford, Bryant and Anjela Dukes, Sharen Tovar, Kimberly Tovar, Rosa Lee Tovar, Feliciano Velazquez; step grandmother, Barbara Ledford.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Buster Pike officiating. After the funeral service burial will be held at Westview Cemetery.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.