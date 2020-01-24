Guest Book View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Send Flowers Obituary

July 21, 1935 – Jan. 20, 2020

LA GRANGE - Jimmy Jones, 84, received his Heavenly promotion on Monday, January 20, 2020. Jimmy fell in love and married his childhood sweetheart, Peggy Stroud. They were the best of friends and the closest of partners during their 65 years of marriage. Jimmy grew to love Peggy more with each passing day. Together, the two raised their four children and built a life of service to others and to the Lord.

A loving and doting father, Jimmy's children were blessed to call him "Dad." His priority was to provide for his wife and children, and only the Lord was put before them. He was dependable and never let his family down. Jimmy's children have wonderful memories of their dad and the precious times they shared together. From his great, big belly flops in the pool to his pranks and fun sense of humor, he was always a joy to be around.

With the biggest heart, Jimmy was the easiest person to love. He would bend over backwards to help anyone, never asking anything in return for going the extra mile.

Jimmy could connect with just about anyone, but even with a heart of gold, you knew you pushed too far when you received his signature "Jones look." He cared for his children's spouses as though they were his own children, working hard to ensure that no one ever felt left out. When the grandchildren came along, Jimmy's heart immediately expanded to fit in each one. He became Pa Pa, and to his grandbabies, there wasn't a better one.

Always one to stay busy, Jimmy could often be found out in "Papa's Shop", piddling and tinkering on various projects. He was a firm believer in the value of hard work, a notion he passed down to his children. Jimmy found pleasure in going to yard sales and had a knack for spotting the best deals and prices. He loved to go trout fishing and could make the best fish stew. Jimmy's family always enjoyed his steaks and his barbecue chicken.

A charter member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church in La Grange, Jimmy was a dedicated and loyal Christian. Over the years, he served in various positions from Deacon to Sunday School Superintendent, as well as singing in the choir for many years. The greatest comfort Jimmy's family has is found in knowing that his soul rests with Jesus.

A graveside memorial service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peggy Stroud Jones; four children, Jimmy Jones Jr. and wife, Bethany, Teresa Eason and husband, Ken, Joey Jones, and Beckie Tildsley and husband, Mike; six grandchildren, Emily Daniels and husband, Carter, Laura Beth Daughety and husband, Jamie, Kendi Davis and husband, McClain, Kari Mewborn and husband, Josh, Michael Tildsley and wife, Tova, Britni Davis and husband, James; eight great-grandchildren, Warren, Blake, Emma, Jonah, Drew, Levi, Griffin and Marley; half-brother, Ralph Humphrey and wife, Gwen. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Wiley Humphrey; and three half-siblings, Thurman Wiley, Thellman Wiley and Joyce Carter.

Family and friends will be received Thursday following the graveside service. Jimmy's family would like to thank the staff of Greendale Forest, Community Home Care & Hospice, Brenda Ball, Heather Houston, Leslie Johnson and Shelby Clark for the loving care and support offered us. Mere words do not begin to express our gratitude. Online condolences may be expressed at

Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.

