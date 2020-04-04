Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. McLawhorn. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Eason McLawhorn passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 due to complications from a short bout with pneumonia. Joan was born February 8, 1937 in Hookerton and lived most of her life in the Hookerton area. Joan was a lifelong member of Hookerton Christian Church where she served in many roles; Elder, Treasurer, Sunday school teacher and choir member. She loved her church and the community was her family (literally). Her strong faith is a strong legacy to her family. She graduated from Hookerton High School and attended East Carolina College (now ECU) earning a degree in education. She was a teacher for 32 years with most of her service in the Greene County School System as a sixth grade language arts teacher. She made great friendships with other dedicated educators with whom she taught and always spoke of them fondly throughout retirement. She also enjoyed her membership in ADK Teacher's Sorority. Joan retired just as her first grandchild was born. Trips to visit MaMa and PaPa were very special as they got to experience Eastern North Carolina - fried seafood with hush puppies, barbecue with hush puppies and butter with hush puppies. She was a wonderful grandmother always eager to play games and keep her grandchildren entertained. Joan served an unexpected role as nurse to her daughter when Donna was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2010. Her love and devotion as mother and caregiver no doubt gave Donna the needed strength to get through a very difficult time and still be with us today. In the past few years, the roles reversed and Donna cared for her mother with great devotion as Joan dealt with declining health. Joan was married for 58 years to her high school classmate, Douglas, who predeceased her in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Donna, of the home and son, Jamie of Charlotte, his wife Hunter, and their children, Bess, Molly and Jack. She is also survived by her sister Ellen of Baltimore and her partner, Lynda Slyder, and her McLawhorn in-laws who were like siblings and special cousins. Graveside services for the family will be held at the Snow Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In consideration of the pandemic and recommendations for social distancing, the family welcomes you to communicate with them by telephone or post your messages of condolence at

