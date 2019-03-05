Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Karen Sanderson Brock. View Sign

FOUNTAIN - Joan Karen Sanderson Brock, 74, of Fountain, transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 02, 2019. Joan is survived by three children to cherish her memory; her daughter, Karen H. Dominguez of New Bern; son, Lee Hill (Janet) of Mount Olive; son, Kevin Hill (Michelle) of Deep Run; grandchildren, Kristina Garcia (Tyler) of New Bern, Garrett Hill of LaGrange, Tyler Hill of LaGrange, Amber Bolick (Brandon) of Pink Hill and Tiffany Hill (Dereck) of Pink Hill; step-grandchildren, Brandy Bolick of Pink Hill, Glenn Price of Mount Olive and William Price of Mount Olive; great-grandchildren, Bristol Kate Bolick of Pink Hill, Lucas Alexander Francis of New Bern and Bentley Bolick (Due in June); her siblings, brother, Pete Sanderson (Dana) of Kinston; sister, June Sanderson of Raleigh; brother, Derek Sanderson (Dianne) of Winterville; brother, Barry Sanderson (Mary) of Kinston and sister, Pam Sparks (Don) of Spring Hope; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends she loved dearly. Joan was greeted in heaven by her infant daughter, Sharon Lee Hill; her husband, Carl Thomas Brock; her parents, Horace Franklin Sanderson, Sr. and Thelma Jones Sanderson and her baby brother, Wade Len Sanderson. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 07, 2019 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro. A private service will be held at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank the nurses, nurse practitioners, and staff with Vidant Health Care Emergency Department, Heart Center and Palliative Care for their outpouring of care, kindness and support of Joan and her family. The family is in the care of Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro.



Howell Funeral Home & Crematory

1500 Wayne Memorial Drive

Goldsboro , NC 27534

