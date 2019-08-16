PIKEVILLE - Joan Marie Roberts Latta, 73, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. A service to celebrate and remember Joan's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug.17, at Rouse Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wayne Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials in Joan's memory may be made to the , 930B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 or the Boy Scouts of America-East Carolina Council, P.O. Box 1698, Kinston, NC 28503. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 16, 2019