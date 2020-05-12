KINSTON - JoAnn Daugherty Whitfield, 81, of Kinston passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest Graham Daugherty and Margaret Louise White Daugherty; husband, Marshall Bryant Whitfield, Sr. and granddaughter, Alicen Forrester Whitfield.
She is survived by her son, Marshall Bryant Whitfield, Jr. of Dover; granddaughter, Hailee Tyndall Whitfield and fiancé Johnathan Shrock of Winterville; sister, Forrestine Daugherty Riggs and husband Ronald of Dover; sister-in-law, Sylvia Anders of New Bern and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church, 4061 Sharon Church Road, Kinston, NC 28501.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Published in Free Press on May 12, 2020