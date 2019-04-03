Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann Travis-Dorn. View Sign

GREENVILLE - JoAnn Travis-Dorn, 84, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. JoAnn was born in Newton Stewart, Indiana, daughter of the late Nathan Alex and Hazel Brubeck McFarland. A brother, Nathan McFarland, Jr., a sister, Pauline Eppard, and an infant brother, Carl Edward, preceded her in death. She grew up in Orleans, Indiana and graduated from Orleans High School. She was a graduate of John N. Norton Memorial School of Nursing in Louisville, KY, obtaining RN status in 1955. She graduated from Gardner Webb University in 1985 with a BS degree in Nursing. JoAnn was a member of the Nursing Honor Society of Gardner Webb University School of Nursing and a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She worked at hospitals and for doctors in Louisville and Owensboro, KY and in Asheville, NC. While living in Kinston, NC, she worked for Kinston Medical Specialists, Lenoir Memorial Hospital and Home Health & Hospice, serving as a Hospice Nurse and Hospice Director. JoAnn retired in 2000, completing a 45 year career in nursing. In 1954, she married Rev. Robert F. Travis, who preceded her in death in 1979. Together, with their children, they served as Southern Baptist Missionaries to Tanzania and Kenya from 1964-1967. She was a member of Oakmont Baptist Church in Greenville. She was also a volunteer at Pitt County Memorial Hospital and University Health Systems Hospice. In 2005, she married Leonard W. Dorn, who survives. She is survived by her children, Michael W. Travis and wife Crystal, of Tarboro, NC, Mark E. Travis and wife Nelkis, of Jamestown, NC, and Carla T. Smart and husband Steve, of Wilson, NC; grandchildren, Michael W. Travis, Jr., Candice Walker, Brittany Appell, Robert Travis, Ashley Travis, Kyle Smart, Meredith Gubernard, and Daniel Smart; great-grandchildren, Leah, Deanna, Katherine, Susan, Trinity, and Kristy Ann Walker; sister-in-law, Jeanne T. Weaver of Durham, NC; step-children, Connie Dorn Rist, Leonard Dorn, Jr. and wife Paula, Lynette Dorn Johnson, and Carol Dorn Sanders and husband Jeff; and step-grandchildren, Michelle Lloyd, Wil Dorn, Mary Dorn, Ashby Johnson, Katie Johnson, and Corey Baldwin. In keeping with JoAnn's request, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse International Relief, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28807. Online condolences at

2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

