KINSTON - Joe Fay Burks, 86, of Kinston passed away at home on May 31, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Joe was born on July 4, 1933 in Arab, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie Ethridge and Alice Cooley Burks, sister, Gertrude Shaver and sons, Richard Alan and Baby boy Burks.
He graduated from Auburn University (War Eagle) with a B.S. in Agricultural Sciences and Master's degree in Entomology in 1962. He served as a Captain in the Air Force, stationed in England and Germany. Joe worked for Velsicol Company and Daly-Herring Company, before founding Cardinal Chemical Company in 1974, where he was President, Chairman and Partner. He was a founding director of Tenkos, Inc. and founding director, past President and honorary member of the N.C. Crop. Production Assoc. Joe was also a long time director and past President of the Southern Corp Productions Assoc., and a William C. Larue Award Winner. He was a Charter Member and Past President of the Ram Neuse Lions Club, and a Jack Stickley and Melvin James honoree. He was also past President of the Kinston Country Club. He was a member and Sunday School teacher at Spilman Memorial Baptist Church.
After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Laverne and meeting his friends for breakfast at Christopher's and Lovick's Café. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Joe is survived by his wife of 66 years, Laverne Voss Burks; daughter, Debra Schreckengost of Kinston; sons Brian Keith Burks (Carolyn) and James Alan Burks (Betty) of Kinston; sisters, Linda Lescarini (Franco) of Arab, AL; Renee Carter of Albertville, AL; grandchildren, Kristin Burks of Raleigh, NC; Brandon Burks of Concord, NC; Blaik Flores of Los Angeles, CA; Jonathan Burks and Jeremy Burks of Kinston; two great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Dr. Powell Dew, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Avenue, Kinston, NC 28501, the NC Lions Club Foundation, or the Lenoir County SPCA.
