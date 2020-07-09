John Chin Shao, age 62, born August 26, 1957, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC.
John was born in Taipei, Taiwan to Lien Cheng "George" Tsao and Mary Wang Tsao.
John came with his family to this country in 1970.
John attended the College of William and Mary. In his lifetime, he traveled the world making friends everywhere. John loved all people, but most especially young people and children. He loved golf and his golfing buddies. And his four-legged girls. Art was a passion of his and he was a longtime and ardent supporter of the Kinston Community Council for the Arts.
John's family founded, owned and operated one of Kinston's and the region's most beloved restaurants, the House of Wang. John worked there in the family business for most of his life. He was known as an amazing chef. But he perhaps will be remembered most for his extraordinarily hospitable nature. John was graciously welcoming and generous to all. Many will remember Sunday night dinners at his home and others at the restaurant where John entertained old friends and welcomed new ones. All who knew him will remember his booming, deep voice and big personality, with a smile and a memory of a good time.
John is survived by his wife, Jane Woolard Wynne; his mother, Mary Wang Tsao; his brothers, Leon Tsao and wife Patty, Bill Tsao and wife Jade, and Bruce Tsao; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Wynne; brother-in-law, Bennett Wynne and wife, Beth Heath; many nieces, nephews, godchildren and many others who claimed him as their "Uncle John".
There will be an outdoor service at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church on July 11, 2020 at 9:30. Please bring a chair, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kinston Community Council for the Arts.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.