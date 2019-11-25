John Cogdell Hood III (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC
27896
(252)-237-3197
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John A.M.E. Zion Church
119 E. Pender Street
Wilson, NC
View Map
Obituary
May 10, 1953 – November 21, 2019
WILSON - John Cogdell "Jay" Hood, III, 66, of Wilson passed away Thursday. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday at St. John A.M.E. Zion Church, 119 E. Pender Street, Wilson. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. The Rev. Dr. Michael Bell will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Wilson Rotary, P.O. Box 2991, Wilson, North Carolina 27894 or any pet rescue of your choice. Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net .
Published in Free Press on Nov. 25, 2019
