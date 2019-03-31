ELBERSON, VA - John David "J.D" Morris, 79, of Elberon, VA, formerly of Kinston, passed in peace on Sunday, March 24, 2019. J.D. is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Morris; two sons, John and Joey Morris both of Elberon VA; a daughter, Telia Madden (Mark) of Fort Mill, SC; two grandchildren, Alex and Zachary Madden; a sister, Flora Mae Hawkins of Kinston, NC; along with a host of nieces and nephews. J.D. was preceded in death by his sister, Nellie Jewel Olsen; his mother, Mary Holloway; his step-father, Edward (Red) Holloway; brothers-in-law, George H. Olsen and Murrill Hawkins; nieces, Mary Mumford and Marion Hawkins; and a great-nephew, Jeffrey Hinson. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6th at Tanglewood Church, 2103 Rouse Rd. in Kinston, with a reception following.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David "JD" Morris.
Tanglewood Church
2103 Rouse Rd
Kinston, NC 28504
Published in Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019