John David "JD" Morris

ELBERSON, VA - John David "J.D" Morris, 79, of Elberon, VA, formerly of Kinston, passed in peace on Sunday, March 24, 2019. J.D. is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Morris; two sons, John and Joey Morris both of Elberon VA; a daughter, Telia Madden (Mark) of Fort Mill, SC; two grandchildren, Alex and Zachary Madden; a sister, Flora Mae Hawkins of Kinston, NC; along with a host of nieces and nephews. J.D. was preceded in death by his sister, Nellie Jewel Olsen; his mother, Mary Holloway; his step-father, Edward (Red) Holloway; brothers-in-law, George H. Olsen and Murrill Hawkins; nieces, Mary Mumford and Marion Hawkins; and a great-nephew, Jeffrey Hinson. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6th at Tanglewood Church, 2103 Rouse Rd. in Kinston, with a reception following.
Tanglewood Church
2103 Rouse Rd
Kinston, NC 28504
Published in Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
