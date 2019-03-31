Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David "JD" Morris. View Sign

ELBERSON, VA - John David "J.D" Morris, 79, of Elberon, VA, formerly of Kinston, passed in peace on Sunday, March 24, 2019. J.D. is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Morris; two sons, John and Joey Morris both of Elberon VA; a daughter, Telia Madden (Mark) of Fort Mill, SC; two grandchildren, Alex and Zachary Madden; a sister, Flora Mae Hawkins of Kinston, NC; along with a host of nieces and nephews. J.D. was preceded in death by his sister, Nellie Jewel Olsen; his mother, Mary Holloway; his step-father, Edward (Red) Holloway; brothers-in-law, George H. Olsen and Murrill Hawkins; nieces, Mary Mumford and Marion Hawkins; and a great-nephew, Jeffrey Hinson. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6th at Tanglewood Church, 2103 Rouse Rd. in Kinston, with a reception following.



ELBERSON, VA - John David "J.D" Morris, 79, of Elberon, VA, formerly of Kinston, passed in peace on Sunday, March 24, 2019. J.D. is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha Morris; two sons, John and Joey Morris both of Elberon VA; a daughter, Telia Madden (Mark) of Fort Mill, SC; two grandchildren, Alex and Zachary Madden; a sister, Flora Mae Hawkins of Kinston, NC; along with a host of nieces and nephews. J.D. was preceded in death by his sister, Nellie Jewel Olsen; his mother, Mary Holloway; his step-father, Edward (Red) Holloway; brothers-in-law, George H. Olsen and Murrill Hawkins; nieces, Mary Mumford and Marion Hawkins; and a great-nephew, Jeffrey Hinson. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6th at Tanglewood Church, 2103 Rouse Rd. in Kinston, with a reception following. Religious Service Information Tanglewood Church

2103 Rouse Rd

Kinston, NC 28504

Send Flowers Published in Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close