OVIEDO, FL - John Edward Dawson, 90, of 3213 Heirloom Rose Place, formerly of Vanceboro, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Oviedo Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct.12, at Queens Chapel FWB Church. Burial will follow in the Dawson Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will receive friends at 110 Maul Swamp Road, Vanceboro. Arrangements are b by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019