John Garland Purvis, 71, of La Grange, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Service will be held by the graveside at Pinelawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation immediately following the service.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Norma Jean Seymour Purvis; six children, Jennifer Nichols, Cindy Reeves, Anne Purvis, Clint Purvis, Jessica Rosenbaum and John Daniel Purvis; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sisters, Ann Johnson and Jane Davis.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.



