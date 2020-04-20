Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. "Bud" Johnson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKERTON - Mr. John Henry Johnson, Jr., known best as "Bud,"passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020, at his residence with his family close by. A native of Greene County, he was born July 8, 1949, the son of John Henry Johnson, Sr. and Myrtle May Johnson. Bud was a farmer by vocation and love. He thoroughly enjoyed tending the soil and watching crops grow; especially tobacco which was his favorite crop. He established his farming operation, Precision Farming, around his home which fittingly was an extensively renovated tobacco packhouse complete with rustic pine and walnut floors. Bud loved his family and farming and enjoyed having it all together in one location. His surviving family includes his wife, Marilu C. Johnson; daughters, Crystal Johnson and her boyfriend Kenny Atkins, and Alyssa Johnson, all of Hookerton; sisters, Emma Lou Johnson and husband Fred, of Hookerton, and Diane Johnson Massey and husband Levy, of Kinston; brothers, Phillip Johnson and wife Janet, of Ayden, and Steve Johnson and wife Jolyn, of Hookerton; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, April 22nd, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Randy



HOOKERTON - Mr. John Henry Johnson, Jr., known best as "Bud,"passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020, at his residence with his family close by. A native of Greene County, he was born July 8, 1949, the son of John Henry Johnson, Sr. and Myrtle May Johnson. Bud was a farmer by vocation and love. He thoroughly enjoyed tending the soil and watching crops grow; especially tobacco which was his favorite crop. He established his farming operation, Precision Farming, around his home which fittingly was an extensively renovated tobacco packhouse complete with rustic pine and walnut floors. Bud loved his family and farming and enjoyed having it all together in one location. His surviving family includes his wife, Marilu C. Johnson; daughters, Crystal Johnson and her boyfriend Kenny Atkins, and Alyssa Johnson, all of Hookerton; sisters, Emma Lou Johnson and husband Fred, of Hookerton, and Diane Johnson Massey and husband Levy, of Kinston; brothers, Phillip Johnson and wife Janet, of Ayden, and Steve Johnson and wife Jolyn, of Hookerton; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, April 22nd, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Randy Smith officiating. In keeping with Bud's simple nature and manner, everyone is encouraged to dress casually as Bud would have preferred. Bud will lie-in-state throughout the day Monday and Tuesday at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Mt. Calvary Christian Academy, PO Box 250, Hookerton, NC 28538. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Published in Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close