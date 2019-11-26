WARSAW - John Kilby Byrd, 70, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. He was born April 5, 1949 in Duplin County, NC to the late Thomas Kilby Byrd and Ruth Grady Byrd. Johnny, as most knew him, was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and a friend to many. He will be dearly missed by a host of family and friends. He placed his faith in God and had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Community Funeral Home Chapel in Warsaw, NC. Burial will follow the service in Devotional Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Best Byrd of the home; beloved children, John Byrd and wife Denise, of Warsaw, Cheryl B. Bass and husband Timothy, of Warsaw and Anna B. Avent and husband John, of Warsaw; grandchildren, Amber Craft and husband Travis, Seth Bass and Heather, McKenzi Byrd, John Thomas Avent, Emma Haze Avent, Cal Avent, and Eli Avent; great-grandchildren, Averie Craft, Hudson Craft and Emery Bass. He is also survived by sisters, Ann B. Alphin and husband Vance, of Mount Olive, Janet B. Jones and husband Cecil, of Kenansville, and Joyce B. West of Kinston; sister-in-law Ann Outlaw; his best friend, Jimmie Rich and his trusted companion, Little Bit. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by brothers, C. M. Outlaw, Oliver Outlaw, and Woodrow Byrd; sister, Arlene Gower and brother-in-law, Kermit West, Jr. Memorials may be made to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, 21301 S. Taniami Trial, Suite 320 PMB 226, Estero FL 33928. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Warsaw.