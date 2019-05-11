DEEP RUN - John L. "Big John" Davis, 66, of 1076 Beaver Creek Road passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Born in 1952 to the late Jimmie and Fannie Pugh Davis, John was a salesman for Forbes Mobile Home Supplies, he was also a United States Marine. John was preceded in death by siblings, James Davis, Beatrice Davis, Jim Davis, Raymond Davis and Adlanid Davis Haskins. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Jackson Heights OFW Baptist Church, 285 Camellia St., Kinston, NC 28504 with the Rev. Ronnie Ezzell officiating. Burial will be held in the Elmer Family Cemetery in Roper, Tenn. John leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 45 years, Sarah Mitchem Davis of the home; children, Tracy Byrd of Deep Run, John L. Davis Jr. of Deep Run, and Kelly Whaley of Kinston; siblings, Ruby Jett, Bell Tibbit, Leon Davis, Albert Davis, and Leeroy Davis, all of Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Brandon Davis and Annabella Davis. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Flowers should be delivered to the church at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in Free Press on May 11, 2019