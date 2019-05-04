Free Press Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
John Martin "Marty" Hargett Jr.

Obituary

John Martin "Marty" Hargett Jr. Obituary
DOVER – John Martin "Marty" Hargett, Jr., 64, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center after a brief illness. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Edwards Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Diane Hood Hargett; daughter, Amber Janel Hargett; son, Jonathan Lee Hargett and wife, B.J. Hargett; grandchildren, Nathan Lee Hargett and Garret Martin Hargett; sister, Sandra Adams; and a brother, Michael Hargett. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Martin Hargett, Sr. and Patricia Jean Hargett; and a brother, Ronnie Hargett. Memorials may be made to Wyse Fork Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Judy Stroud, 6464 Wyse Fork Rd., Dover, NC 28526. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on May 4, 2019
