KINSTON - On Saturday, November 2, 2019, John "Morris" Brisco, loving husband, father and grandfather, flew home to be with Jesus at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Morris and Anna Laura Brisco, and son, Matthew James Brisco. Morris was born on July 22, 1947 in Oklahoma City, OK and graduated from Snyder High School. He met the love of his life and best friend, Virginia Ann Kochenower while attending Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma. They married August 28, 1970 and together raised two children, Elizabeth and Matthew. Morris was known for his amazing sense of humor and love of Christ and family. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kinston where he served as a Deacon abd in the church choir for several years. He also served with the Gideons. Morris is survived by his wife of 49 years, Virginia Ann Brisco; daughter, Elizabeth Brisco Owens and son-in-law, Daniel Sharpe Owens; grandchildren, Anna Laura Owens and Zachary Sharpe Owens; sisters, Carolyn Brisco Badry and brother-in-law, Jimell Badry, and Jeanette Whitten and brother-in-law, Jerry Whitten; a former daughter-in-law, Carole Pierce and children, Noble, Willow and Heather. A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Kinston on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 5, 2019