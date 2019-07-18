John Noble Keffer was born into this world and departed to his heavenly home on July 12, 2019. A private graveside service was held at East Duplin Memorial Gardens on July 16. He is survived by his parents, Corey and Ashley Keffer and his sister, Brynn Keffer of Pink Hill; his maternal grandparents, Doug and Patricia Noble of Deep Run; his paternal grandparents, John and Carol Keffer of Beulaville; and his uncle, Josh Noble and family of Deep Run. Condolences may be left online at communityfuneralhomenc.com Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on July 18, 2019