DOVER - John Percy Wetherington III, 53, of Dover passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. John was a lifelong member of Dover United Methodist Church where he sang in the church choir. For the Town of Dover, he served as an Alderman as well as a member of the Dover Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Jannette Wetherington. John is survived by his father, John Percy Wetherington Jr.; stepmother, Rebecca S. Wetherington; sisters, Brooke Worthington and husband Glenn, and Angela Wetherington; stepbrother, Marc Childs; niece Caroline; nephews, Matthew, William and Andrew; special friends, Todd Mooring, Ron Davenport, Jr., Lee Moye, David Cutlip and Brian Cutlip. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Dover United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Dover United Methodist Church with the Rev. Clint White officiating. Burial will be held following the funeral service at Westview Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorials can be made to Dover United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 188, Dover, NC 28526 or Dover Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 727, Dover, NC 28526. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019