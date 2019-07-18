SNOW HILL Mr. John Robert Pridgen, age 98, died Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, at his residence. A native of Greene County, he was born December 22, 1920, the son of Holden and Anna Hart Pridgen. A member of the greatest generation, Mr. Pridgen was a WWII Veteran having served in the 82nd Chemical Mortar Battalion of the US Army. Throughout his life, he enjoyed his "army buddy reunion" and being an avid storyteller of both his life and military service. Following service, Mr. Pridgen returned to Greene County where he made his vocation and livelihood in tending the soil of his farm. An avid fisherman, he loved fishing and providing the opportunity for others to fish at Pridgen Pond on his farm. Mr. Pridgen was a lifetime member of Rainbow United Methodist Church where he served the church in various capacities with 40 plus years of Christian service. Always active in the community, he was a retired member of the Board of Directors of Pitt and Greene EMC. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pridgen was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Gray Hughes Pridgen; son, John Neil Pridgen; brother, William Pridgen; and sisters, Beatrice Dail and Katie Jones. Surviving are his sons, Gary Pridgen and wife Sheila, and Dale Pridgen and wife Kathy, all of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Casey Pridgen and wife Katie, Justin Pridgen and wife Heather, Terrell Pridgen, Carrie Pridgen, Manny Pridgen, Jay Pridgen, Dorothy Moore and husband Chad, and Jason Pridgen; great-grandchildren, Lukas Moore, Jace Pridgen and Hadley Pridgen; and a brother, Aubrey Pridgen of San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Pridgen also enjoyed his time with the special caregivers over the past year who became his extended family. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 19, at Rainbow UMC with the Reverends Patrick Keely, Tony Calhoun, and Justin Pridgen officiating. Interment will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday morning prior to the service from 10:00 – 10:45 AM in the church fellowship hall. Other times the family will be at the Pridgen home, 580 Pridgen Road, Snow Hill, NC. Flowers are welcome or memorials to Rainbow UMC, c/o Ray Pridgen, 704 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580 or Mt. Calvary Christian Academy, PO Box 250, Hookerton, NC 28538. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on July 18, 2019