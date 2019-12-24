|
DOVER – John Sauls Skinner, 86, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 22, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. in Westview Cemetery. John served in the United States Army for two years. He then proudly farmed his land on his homeplace for many years. Later he worked at New Oil Mill and then retired. John was a member of Fort Barnwell Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Wiggins Skinner; parents, Carl Skinner, Sr. and Mary Ann Skinner; two sisters, Mary Lee Alford and Dot Dupree; and a brother, Carl Skinner, Jr. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Barnwell Baptist Church, 9335 NC Hwy 55W, Dover, NC 28526 Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 24, 2019