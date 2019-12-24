Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for John Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sauls Skinner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Sauls Skinner Obituary
DOVER – John Sauls Skinner, 86, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 22, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. in Westview Cemetery. John served in the United States Army for two years. He then proudly farmed his land on his homeplace for many years. Later he worked at New Oil Mill and then retired. John was a member of Fort Barnwell Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Wiggins Skinner; parents, Carl Skinner, Sr. and Mary Ann Skinner; two sisters, Mary Lee Alford and Dot Dupree; and a brother, Carl Skinner, Jr. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Barnwell Baptist Church, 9335 NC Hwy 55W, Dover, NC 28526 Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now