John Thaddeus Bennett Jenkins III, 53, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2503 Evans St., Morehead City, officiated by the Reverend Thomas P.H. Warren. The family will receive friends following the service at their home. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through Munden Funeral Home's website.

John was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed boating both inshore and offshore. As a father, he instilled the same love and enjoyment of the outdoors with his sons.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne Jenkins; sons, Owen and Tucker; mother, Patricia Lee Jenkins; father, John T.B. Jenkins Jr.; sisters, Patricia Jenkins Dome and husband Eric and Eleanor Jenkins Haney; brothers, Robert Clark Jenkins and wife Frances, George Barnes Boykin and wife Crystal; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Thaddeus Bennett Jenkins and maternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Leslie Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Big Rock Foundation or please consider making a donation to Owen's and Tucker's college savings accounts. Please make checks payable to Edward Jones with memo of Jenkins 529 and mail to: Edward Jones c/o Chris Collins, 2238 Nash Street North, Wilson, NC 27896

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.



