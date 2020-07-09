1/1
John Wesley Creech Sr.
1933 - 2020
KINSTON – John Wesley Creech, Sr., 86, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday at 6 pm at Grace Fellowship Church. A reception will follow at the church.
Wesley was born on October 18, 1933 to the late John Miller and Maude Foyles Creech. He was reared in the Wheat Swamp community and graduated from Wheat Swamp High School. After graduation, he farmed with his father until he was drafted into the US Army, serving in the Korean War. After his tour, he returned to find the love of his life, Jean Dodd Jackson.
Wesley was a farmer and was known as "The Egg Man." He was a longtime member of Sharon United Methodist Church and currently attended Grace Fellowship Church. He was a former Master of Masonic Lodge 243 in Grifton.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean Jackson Creech; daughter, Sandra Jackson and husband, Jay; son, John W. Creech, Jr. and wife, Jeanette; three grandchildren, Spencer Jackson, Chandler and Colleen Creech, all of Kinston; brother, Roger Creech and wife, Belva; sister, Barbara Joyner and husband, Wayne, all of Wheat Swamp; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, 327 Academy Heights Rd, Kinston, NC 28504 or Sharon United Methodist Church, 4061 Sharon Church Rd, Kinston, NC 28501.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

Published in Free Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
Grace Fellowship Church
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
