John William Dawson departed this life peacefully on November 9, 2020, the day after his 88th birthday, surrounded by his loving sons.
Born November 8, 1932, John was the youngest child of Burrell and Luna Mae Dawson. He served two years in the Army, stationed in Germany at the end of the Korean War. Awaiting John's return was his grade school sweetheart, Clyde Sutton, whom he married in 1955. Both were life-long faithful members of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in Bucklesberry.
John was passionate about fishing and hunting, but his greatest devotion was to his family, as loving husband to his beloved wife and proud father to his two sons. With them, he created a beautiful home on the small farm in LaGrange on which he was raised. John was familiar to many throughout Lenoir and Wayne counties as the long-serving manager of the ABC Package Store formerly in downtown LaGrange.
A service to remember and celebrate John's life will be held by the graveside at Fairview Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
John joins his beloved Clyde, his wife of 63 years, his seven siblings, and his dear old fishing buddies who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his two sons, John, Jr. and Paul, and their families of western North Carolina and Florida.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 3880 Kennedy Home Road, La Grange, NC 28551. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.