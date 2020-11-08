Johnie Aldon Smith, Jr.
KINSTON – Johnie Aldon Smith, Jr., 83, passed peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday at 11 am in Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 pm at Edwards Funeral Home.
Johnie was born on July 18, 1937 in Durham to the late Johnnie Sr. and Betty Smith. Johnie loved life and he put his family at the top of his priorities. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Johnie was a lifetime member of both Richard Caswell Masonic Lodge and Jerusalem Lodge 95 of Hookerton. He was also an honorary member of Pleasant Hill Lodge and St. John's Lodge. Johnie was active in the Masonic Lodge and coached over 80 potential members throughout his time as a Mason. He truly loved Masonry and everything it stood for. He was also a member of the Sudan Shriners.
Johnie retired from Western Southern Life Insurance Company in 1991 after 22 years of service. He was a Legionnaire member for the company as well. He and his wife Berta also ran a successful day care for over 35 years before retiring.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Berta; brother, Charlie Smith; and two sisters, Lena Smith and Mary Lou Jones.
Johnie is survived by his son, Johnnie Aldon Smith, III and wife Wanda of Dover; daughter, Connie Smith Rouse and husband Michael of Goldsboro; seven grandchildren, Johnnie Aldon Smith, IV (Jay) of Kinston, Spenser Michael Rouse and wife Sydney of Goldsboro, Cody Creech and husband Jacob of Farmville, Kenneth Aldon Rouse of Goldsboro, Stephanie Archino of Deep Run, Jennie Parker of Kinston and Ashley Deaver and husband Josh of Hugo; six great grandchildren, Colton Michael Rouse of Goldsboro, Tres and Laurel Archino of Deep Run, Cason Cox of Kinston and Jenna and Connor Deaver of Hugo; the mother of Johnnie Smith, III's children, Jeanne Norman; and his friend, Betty Taylor.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Covid Unit at UNC Lenoir Hospital for their support and care of our family during this time. Because of these wonderful nurses, daddy had love around him as he passed peacefully.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565.
