Johnny Hopkins, 88, of 144-22 231 St. Rosedale, Queens, N.Y., died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Philippi Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Greenville. Burial will be on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, N.Y.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Lee Hopkins of Greenville; one daughter, Bettie Hilliard of Greenville; one brother, Oscar Hopkins of St. Louis, Mo.; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
