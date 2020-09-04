Johnny Hopkins, 88, of 144-22 231 St. Rosedale, Queens, N.Y., died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Philippi Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Greenville. Burial will be on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, N.Y.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Lee Hopkins of Greenville; one daughter, Bettie Hilliard of Greenville; one brother, Oscar Hopkins of St. Louis, Mo.; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



