PINK HILL - Johnny Novitsky, 59, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 2 - 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Pink Hill Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Johnny is survived by his daughters, Laurin Dula and Taylor Novitsky. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on May 25, 2019