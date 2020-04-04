Johnny Ray Jones

Service Information
SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC
27534-2233
(919)-734-1761
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
Pate-Jones Family Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON – Johnny Ray Jones, 75, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held on Saturday at the Pate-Jones Family Cemetery. Due to the current crisis, a service celebrating Johnny's life will be held at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann McCabe-Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in his memory to the . Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.