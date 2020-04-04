KINSTON – Johnny Ray Jones, 75, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held on Saturday at the Pate-Jones Family Cemetery. Due to the current crisis, a service celebrating Johnny's life will be held at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann McCabe-Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in his memory to the . Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 4, 2020