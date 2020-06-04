SNOW HILL - Johnny Ray Potts, Sr., 66, of Snow Hill passed away on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Born November 20, 1953 and raised in Snow Hill, the son of Z.D. "Zeke" and Evelyn Whitley Potts preceded in him in death.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Benny Gutierrez officiating.
Johnny is survived by his children, Ashley Potts Clements and husband Roger of Seven Springs and Johnny Ray Potts, Jr. and girlfriend Morgan Mentz of Deep Run; two sisters, Delbra Potts Thompson and husband Willie of Seven Spring and Jan Potts Barrow and husband Tracy of Snow Hill; grandchildren; Austin Clements and Ella Clements; along with several nieces and nephews and former wife, Deborah Paderick Cox and husband Tom.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the home of Johnny Potts Sr.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 4, 2020.