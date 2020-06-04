Johnny Ray Potts Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SNOW HILL - Johnny Ray Potts, Sr., 66, of Snow Hill passed away on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Born November 20, 1953 and raised in Snow Hill, the son of Z.D. "Zeke" and Evelyn Whitley Potts preceded in him in death.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Benny Gutierrez officiating.
Johnny is survived by his children, Ashley Potts Clements and husband Roger of Seven Springs and Johnny Ray Potts, Jr. and girlfriend Morgan Mentz of Deep Run; two sisters, Delbra Potts Thompson and husband Willie of Seven Spring and Jan Potts Barrow and husband Tracy of Snow Hill; grandchildren; Austin Clements and Ella Clements; along with several nieces and nephews and former wife, Deborah Paderick Cox and husband Tom.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the home of Johnny Potts Sr.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved