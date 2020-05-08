HIGH POINT - Johonn Arrendo Mosley, 52, transitioned Friday, May 1, 2020, a Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Funeral services will be 12 PM Saturday May 9, 2020, at Greater St. Paul United Holy Church 2101 Tower Hill Rd, Kinston NC 28501, with Elder Booker T. Wiggins Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 3-6 PM Friday, May 8, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
He leaves loving memories to his wife Jacqueline Mosley of the home; daughter Audra Mosley of the home and son Arrendo Mosley of the home; parents Johnnie and Madalene Mosley of Kinston; sister Sonji Mosley of Charlotte and brother Kenneth Barnes of Kinston; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020