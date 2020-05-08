Johonn Arrendo Mosley

Guest Book
  • "We are so sadden to hear of the passing of your son , a..."
    - NORM & PAT JOYNER
  • "Johnny and Magdalene I am so sorry to hear of the passing..."
    - Linda Williams
Service Information
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-1028
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Greater St. Paul United Holy Church
2101 Tower Hill Rd
Kinston , NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HIGH POINT - Johonn Arrendo Mosley, 52, transitioned Friday, May 1, 2020, a Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.
Funeral services will be 12 PM Saturday May 9, 2020, at Greater St. Paul United Holy Church 2101 Tower Hill Rd, Kinston NC 28501, with Elder Booker T. Wiggins Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Viewing will be from 3-6 PM Friday, May 8, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
He leaves loving memories to his wife Jacqueline Mosley of the home; daughter Audra Mosley of the home and son Arrendo Mosley of the home; parents Johnnie and Madalene Mosley of Kinston; sister Sonji Mosley of Charlotte and brother Kenneth Barnes of Kinston; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.