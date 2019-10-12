KINSTON - Jolly N. Smith, 86, of 1604 St. Andrews Place, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Rouse's Abundant Life Ministries, Inc. in Ayden with Pastor Ricky Freeman, eulogist. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3-7 p.m.; the family will greet relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. He is survived by his children, Jackie Smith-Brewer, Wanda Smith, Jarvis Smith and Jesse Freeman; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; six sisters; other relatives and friends. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 12, 2019