Jonathan Edward Swinson, 43, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Graveside service is Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m., at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.

Visitation will be held at the graveside one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include spouse, Stacy Swinson; parents; Elaine and Gene Swinson; daughter, Abigail Swinson, all of Beulaville; sister, Katina Holmes, Cheyenne, Wyoming.





