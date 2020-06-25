Jonathan Michael Pike
RICHLANDS - Jonathan Michael Pike, 24, of Richlands passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. Michael loved fishing, hunting, working, spending time with family and making people laugh. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. He was an electrician with Piney Green Electrical.
He is survived by his wife, Hayley Mychael Bynum Pike; son, Michael Dawson Pike; father, Jonathan Pike and wife, Karen; mother, Joanna Joyner and husband, David; sisters, Cheyenne Pike and Harleigh Joyner; brother, Wyatt Joyner; paternal grandparents, Johnny Earl and Cathy Pike; maternal grandparents, Jim and Jan Summerson and many other special family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 with visitation to follow at Tabernacle FWB Church. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church for his son, Michael Dawson Pike, 1003 W. New Bern Rd., Kinston, NC 28504.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Tabernacle FWB Church
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
