March 23, 1928-July 1, 2020
Raleigh-Joseph Alton Harrison, 92, entered into his eternal home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Joseph was born in Lenoir County to the late Richard H. Harrison and Annie Blanche Davis Harrison on March 23, 1928. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, enlisting at the age of 18 and went to occupied Japan as a peacekeeper.
Joseph graduated from Wheat Swamp High School in Kinston and went on to receive a Bachelors Degree in Textiles from North Carolina State University and a degree in law from American University in Washington D.C. He worked for many years and retired as Vice General Counsel with Westinghouse-Pittsburgh, PA. Upon his retirement, Joseph found his favorite hobby was spending time with his family, extended family, and close friends. In a close second for favorite hobby was seizing the opportunity to lean back in the recliner to relax and do nothing. A long and fruitful career allowed him the privilege of knowing and appreciating the benefits of rest and relaxation.
Family came first for Joseph throughout his life. He was an excellent and well-loved father, and his children knew beyond a doubt of his love for them. His grandchildren were the apples of his eye and he was a proud, doting "Pappy". Having a close relationship with immediate and extended family, Joseph was lovingly known as "Uncle Maxie."
Joseph was proud of his heritage and to be a North Carolinian. He was satisfied in knowing he was "born in North Carolina, retired in North Carolina, and would be buried in North Carolina."
A service to celebrate and remember the life of Joseph Harrison will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange, with committal following at Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Joseph is survived by four children, Paul R. Harrison, Linda Harrison, Kay H. Murphy, and Carol Harrison; four grandchildren, Elaina Harrison, Carena Harrison, Evan Solomon, and Adam Solomon; siblings, Frances Pittman, Cecil Harrison, Mary Mason (R.H.), Ruby Tyndall (Robert), and Evelyn White (Ivy); brother-in-law, James McCoy; sister-in-law, Ann Harrison; his former spouse, friend, and mother of his children, Martha Jean Harrison; a special friend, Charlotte Porterfield; and his beloved canine companion, Prissy. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian McCoy; brother, William Harrison; brother-in-law, Joseph Pittman; and sister-in-law, Hazel Harrison.
