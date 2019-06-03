Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Daniel Eudy. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Burial 1:00 PM Cedar Grove Cemetery Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church 320 Pollock St New Bern , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Joseph Daniel Eudy, 88, of New Bern NC, died peacefully at home on May 30, 2019. He slipped the bonds of this earth while the pastor and one of his sons were holding his hands. He took his last breath when the pastor began praying. His end could not have been more fitting as he was a man of tremendous faith and an inspiration to many. Joe was born August 20, 1930 in Springfield, Illinois. He was the only child of Ervin and Nina Eudy. During his Depression Era childhood, he moved frequently, attending more than eight different schools. His family settled in New Bern during his senior year, and he graduated from New Bern High School. He met his future wife, a most charming and lovely girl who lived next door. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Atlantic Christian College, attending classes during the day and working on a loading dock at night. After two years, he enlisted in the USMC during the Korean War. He then enrolled in UNC Chapel Hill, pursuing both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree. Joe married Celia on April 2, 1955 and was happily married for 60 years. Together, they raised three sons. His love of nature was passed on to his boys as they enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing and hunting together. The family took extended vacations in the mountains and out West. He demonstrated both the value and dignity of hard work and the importance of thinking deeply without limitation. Joe loved conversing with everyone he met; he truly never met a stranger. Joe and Celia maintained a lifelong passion for religion and philosophy. He loved this great Nation with the utmost passion and was a lifelong patriot for freedom in support of the Constitution. He was a representative for the Upjohn Company and retired after 30 years. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Celia Eudy. Joe is survived by his sons, Dan Eudy (Laurie) of Morehead City, Steve Eudy (Diana) of Asheville, and David Eudy of New Bern; grandchildren, Joseph Eudy III of Morehead City, Morgan Eudy of California, Devereux Eudy of Asheville, and Will Eudy of Hickory. A visitation will be held at Cotten Funeral Home, 2201 Neuse Blvd., New Bern on Monday, June 3rd from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock St., New Bern, on Tuesday, June 4th at 11 a.m. A reception at the church will immediately follow the service. Burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to The Salvation Army at



