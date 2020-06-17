KINSTON -Joseph Earl Hunter, 88, of Kinston passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born April 1, 1932 to the late Robert Earl Hunter and Marie Kornegay Hunter.
Joe was a lifelong member of Southwest Christian Church where he served as Deacon, Elder and Trustee. He was a longtime local farmer, and earlier in life worked 15 years for Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company. Joe served on the Lenoir County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 25 years and the District Soil and Water Conservation Board of Lenoir County for 11 years. He was also a member of St. John's Masonic Lodge #4 in Kinston and the Scottish Rite and Sudan Shriners.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Rouse Hunter; two sons, Joseph Earl Hunter, Jr. and wife, Dawn and Robert Preston Hunter and wife, Belinda; 5 grandchildren, Dr. Jamie L. Hunter of Greenville, Joseph E. Hunter III, Robert P. Hunter, Jr., Ethan M. Hunter and Jacob E. Hunter and brother, Robert "Bobby" K. Hunter all of Kinston.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to friend and caregiver, Bracey Harrell.
A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery with Rev. Mike Bryant officiating.
Due to the Coronavirus, the family is currently asking for you to maintain social distancing and not actively visit the family home. We appreciate all thoughts and prayers and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Christian Church Memorial Fund, 890 Neuse Road, Kinston, NC 28501.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 17, 2020.