KINSTON - Joseph Earl Jones, 61, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Joe is survived by his wife, Donna B. Jones; daughter, Brandy Jones Burd and husband Denny; grandchildren, Brayden, Finnlee, and Sawyer Burd; and brother, Dennis Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Lenoir Hospital Foundation, 100 Airport Road, Kinston NC, 28501.
Published in Free Press on May 24, 2020