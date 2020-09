Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Greene, 58, of Winterville, died Sept. 1, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Sunday at Mills family cemetery, Winterville.

Survivors include mother, Bobbie Greene of Boston, Massachusetts.

Viewing will be held one hour before the service.

Masks and social distancing required.

Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

