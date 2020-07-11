Joseph Hopkins, 76, of Wilson, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Homestead Memorial Gardens, 4251 East 10th Street Extension on Highway 33, Greenville. Viewing will be held one hour before the service.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and the graveside service. Please practice social distancing so that we all can stay safe.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



