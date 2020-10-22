1/
Joseph Ivey King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINK HILL - Joseph Ivey King, 80, of Pink Hill passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2019 at home. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ivey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend. He served his country in the US Army and retired from Phillip Morris after 32 years. Ivey was a member of the Pleasant Hill Christian Church and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Ivey is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee King; sons, Scott Barnhill of the home, Lee Barnhill and Wife Michelle of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Beckham Barnhill and Braylee Barnhill; sister, Mildred Wallace of Virginia; brothers-in-law, Randy Lee of Ayden and Steve Lee and wife Lisa of Greenville; sister-in-law, Faye Tomes of White Lake; special friends, Joyce and Buddy Miller.
Graveside service with Military Rites will be held at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pink Hill, NC 28572, at 11:00 am Friday October 23, 2020 with Pastor Lynn Maxwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved