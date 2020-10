PINK HILL - Joseph Ivey King, 80, of Pink Hill passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2019 at home. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ivey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend. He served his country in the US Army and retired from Phillip Morris after 32 years. Ivey was a member of the Pleasant Hill Christian Church and enjoyed spending time with his family.Ivey is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee King; sons, Scott Barnhill of the home, Lee Barnhill and Wife Michelle of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Beckham Barnhill and Braylee Barnhill; sister, Mildred Wallace of Virginia; brothers-in-law, Randy Lee of Ayden and Steve Lee and wife Lisa of Greenville; sister-in-law, Faye Tomes of White Lake; special friends, Joyce and Buddy Miller.Graveside service with Military Rites will be held at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pink Hill, NC 28572, at 11:00 am Friday October 23, 2020 with Pastor Lynn Maxwell officiating.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572.Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.