PINK HILL - Joseph Ivey King, 80, of Pink Hill passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2019 at home. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ivey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and friend. He served his country in the US Army and retired from Phillip Morris after 32 years. Ivey was a member of the Pleasant Hill Christian Church and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Ivey is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee King; sons, Scott Barnhill of the home, Lee Barnhill and Wife Michelle of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Beckham Barnhill and Braylee Barnhill; sister, Mildred Wallace of Virginia; brothers-in-law, Randy Lee of Ayden and Steve Lee and wife Lisa of Greenville; sister-in-law, Faye Tomes of White Lake; special friends, Joyce and Buddy Miller.
Graveside service with Military Rites will be held at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pink Hill, NC 28572, at 11:00 am Friday October 23, 2020 with Pastor Lynn Maxwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 4306 Pleasant Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.