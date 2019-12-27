SEVEN SPRINGS – Joseph Leroy "Roy" Outlaw Jr., 58, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. at Seven Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Memorials in Roy's memory may be to the Seven Springs Baptist Church-Baptist Men, PO Box 55, Seven Springs, NC 28578. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 27, 2019