Joseph Maguire

Joseph Patrick Maguire Jr., 76, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, from pneumonia and complications from esophageal cancer.
He was a Navy veteran, graduated from Grainger High School in Kinston, NC and later graduated from Guilford College. He resided in Greensboro, NC. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Frederica Fili Maguire and Joseph Patrick Maguire Sr. Survivors include his wife, Patricia M. Maguire; children, Joseph (Kelly) R. Maguire, David (Carol) P. Maguire, Lisa (David) M. Taylor, Manfred T. Maguire and Laura M. Solomon. Siblings, Dennis Maguire, Mike Maguire and Margie Williams. He has 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joe retired from Robertshaw after working over 30 years as an Environmental Controls Engineer and Senior Sales Engineer. Hobbies included his family trips to the beach, fishing, and gem and mineral collecting.
Private service for immediate family will be held in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, Joe would want donations to be given to the American Cancer Society
or the American Lung Association
.