1/1
Joseph Maguire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Patrick Maguire Jr., 76, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, from pneumonia and complications from esophageal cancer.
He was a Navy veteran, graduated from Grainger High School in Kinston, NC and later graduated from Guilford College. He resided in Greensboro, NC. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Frederica Fili Maguire and Joseph Patrick Maguire Sr. Survivors include his wife, Patricia M. Maguire; children, Joseph (Kelly) R. Maguire, David (Carol) P. Maguire, Lisa (David) M. Taylor, Manfred T. Maguire and Laura M. Solomon. Siblings, Dennis Maguire, Mike Maguire and Margie Williams. He has 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joe retired from Robertshaw after working over 30 years as an Environmental Controls Engineer and Senior Sales Engineer. Hobbies included his family trips to the beach, fishing, and gem and mineral collecting.
Private service for immediate family will be held in Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, Joe would want donations to be given to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved