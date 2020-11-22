KINSTON - Joseph Marvin Smith (J.M.), 96, passed away March 16 at UNC Lenoir after
a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife Oleta Dupree, parents Joe Riley Smith and Rosa Carter Smith, and brothers Buddy, Braxton, David Smith.
J.M. was born in Greene County moving to Lenoir County with his family working on the family farm as a boy. He graduated from Southwood High School. During World War II he joined the Army and served under General George Patton (3rd Army) in Germany. After the war ended, he returned home and met and married the love of his life and best friend, Oleta Dupree. They celebrated a great life together for 70 years until her death in 2016.
J.M. was employed and retired with International Harvester (West Machinery and Mills International) for 48 years. He was an active member of Rivermont Presbyterian Church where he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was the Clerk of Session for many years. For 15 years he served as President of a senior dance club sponsored by the Kinston Lenoir County Recreation Dept.
He is survived by his son, Joseph M. Smith, Jr (Buster) and wife Denise; daughter, Rhonda Smith Peyton and husband, Allen; grandchildren, Crystal Dickens (Josh), Paige Smith, Robert Smith, and Jared Peyton (Stephanie); great grandchildren, Charlotte Dickens, Joshua Dickens, Madison Murphy, and Skylar Murphy; brothers, Rev. A.G. Smith (Lula), Eugene Smith; and a special daughter-in-law, Mary Oliver.
A special celebration of his life with military rites will be held Saturday, November 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Park on Heritage Street in Kinston. Social distancing and masks will be required due to the requirements of city officials.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
in his memory.
(Wounded Warrior project.org
)
