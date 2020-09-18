Joseph Nathaniel Kimpson, 83, of 1411 Centennial Trail, Kinston, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at home.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at United American Free Will Baptist Church, 1011 Dr. J E Reddick Circle, Kinston.. Entombment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.

He is survived by his wife, Ida Smith Kimpson of the home and his children.

A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store