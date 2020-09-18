1/
Joseph Nathaniel Kimpson
Joseph Nathaniel Kimpson, 83, of 1411 Centennial Trail, Kinston, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at home.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at United American Free Will Baptist Church, 1011 Dr. J E Reddick Circle, Kinston.. Entombment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Smith Kimpson of the home and his children.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
500 E Blount St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1366
