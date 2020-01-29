LA GRANGE - Joseph Paul Jones, 76, of 126 Brandy Ave., died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at home. A celebration of his life will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, at Taylor's Chapel FWB in La Grange. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations, Goldsboro. He is survived by his loving wife, Nina Gardner Jones and his children. Arrangements are by J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations of Goldsboro.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020