DEEP RUN - Joseph Robert Baron Sr., 69, died Friday, Feb.14, 2020, at Coastal Carolina Medical Center surround by his family. The funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, followed by visitation at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday at noon at the East Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro with Military Honors. The family will continue to receive friends and family at 229 Asa Lane, Kinston. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Lance Corporal Joseph Robert. Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 19, 2020