Joseph Tanner Shaffer, three-months, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Jennifer Stone and Bobby Creech; his brothers, Bobby Stone IV and Jeremiah Creech; sisters, Abigail Stone and Piper Creech; and grandmothers, Dorothy Bolyard and Violet Grady.

A private graveside service will be held.

Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.





