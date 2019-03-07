KINSTON - Joe Stark, 71, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home. He was born to the late Edward and Mary Stark. After graduating from Indiana University Dental School, Joe taught in the Oral Diagnosis Department at the UNC Dental School in Chapel Hill. He later opened a private dental practice in Pink Hill. Because of his compassion for his patients, Joe acquired many lifelong friends. In his own words "my biggest admirers were old ladies and little kids." Dr. Stark, as a believer in professional excellence, was always working to improve and advance his knowledge in his dental care. He graduated from The Pankey Institution for advanced dental study. As a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, he was instrumental in bringing dental sleep therapy to eastern North Carolina. He also had the honor of serving as President of the 5th District Dental Society. Joe is survived by his wife, Rebekah Sheppard Stark; sons, Joe Stark Jr, (Rebecca), Alexander E. Stark (Marissa), and Nicholas Stark; grandchildren, Naomi Stark, Emma Stark, and Edward Stark; sisters, Geraldine Alvarez (David), Eleanor Stark (Gary), Maryellen Dabbert (Rick); brother, Edward Stark (Joy); mother-in-law Catherine Sheppard, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Kinston. A reception will follow in Mosely Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 800 Rountree Ave., Kinston, NC, 28501; SPCA, P.O. Box 1481, Kinston, NC 28501, or RADD, INC. P.O .Box 1677, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019