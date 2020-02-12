PINK HILL - Joy McMahon Whaley, 63, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Sandhill Cemetery in Pink Hill. Survivors include her daughter, Selena W. Futrell of Pink Hill. Flowers are appreciated but donations may be made to Come As You Are Community Church, 381 Potters's Hill Loop Rd. Pink Hill, NC 28572 or Old Country Church, 448 Wagon Ford Road, Beulaville, NC 28518. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 12, 2020